Buenos Aires province extends 2021 bond decision deadline to midday on Feb. 4

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires province said on Tuesday it had extended for several hours until midday (1500 GMT) today a deadline for holders of a 2021 bond to agree to delay a $250 million capital payment originally due on Jan. 26.

The province has repeatedly pushed back the deadline as it has struggled to get the support of holders of 75% of the debt that it needs to move ahead with its proposal and avoid entering a technical default which could happen later this week.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan

