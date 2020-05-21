UPDATE 1-Argentina creditor says 'very difficult' for country to avoid default ahead of deadline

(Adds Hans Humes quotes, context)

By Cassandra Garrison and Marc Jones

BUENOS AIRES, May 21 (Reuters) - A prominent member of an Argentina creditor group member said on Thursday that it would be “very difficult” for the country to avoid default as the government races to strike a deal with creditors for a massive debt restructuring by the end of the week.

Argentine officials are seeking to reach an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of $65 billion in debt or else risk the country’s ninth default when it faces a hard deadline for bond payments on Friday.

“I would hate to see something disorderly as a hard default,” said Hans Humes, who heads Greylock Capital and has spearheaded a group of hedgefunds and other private creditors.

Humes, speaking at a virtual conference, said it was more likely Argentina would eventually find consensus with its creditors after the Friday deadline.

“Fitting within the framework within what the IMF put forward and what (Economy Minister) Martin Guzman put forward, there should be enough flexibility to get to a deal that is acceptable, but we’ll have to see,” Humes said.

The South American country’s creditors made counteroffers late last week after rejecting an initial proposal from the government involving a three-year payment halt, a 62% cut to coupon payments and maturities pushed to 2030 and beyond.

Guzman said earlier in the week that there is a “big chance” for Argentina’s negotiations with creditors to extend beyond Friday.