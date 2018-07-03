UPDATE 1-Argentina says 2019 net financing needs from markets at $8 bln

(Adds details form government presentation)

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina will need to raise a net $8 billion in the domestic debt market in 2019 to meet financing needs that include a $7.4 billion primary deficit and $25 billion in debt principal and interest payments, according to a Treasury Ministry document.

Argentina will use $11.7 billion from its $50 billion credit line with the International Monetary Fund in 2019 and $13.4 billion between July and December 2018, according to a presentation by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne to investors published on Tuesday.

This year’s primary fiscal deficit, which does not include debt payments, is expected at 2.7 percent of gross domestic product while the shortfall including debt obligations is seen at 5.1 percent of GDP, according to the presentation.

The deficits in 2019 are projected at 1.3 percent and 3.7 percent of GDP, respectively, according to the presentation. The government expects a flat primary balance in 2020 and a financial deficit including debt payments of 2.3 percent of GDP. In 2021 the presentations projects a 0.5 percent primary surplus with a financial deficit of 1.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom Writing by Luc Cohen)