UPDATE 1-Argentina to make debt revamp proposal to creditors this week - govt source

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - Argentina is set to make a debt restructuring proposal to international creditors this week amid delays caused by the coronavirus, an economy ministry source said on Tuesday, a key step as the country looks to strike a deal to avoid default.

Argentina’s government is locked in talks to revamp close to $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law to push back payments that it says the country cannot pay unless given time to revive stalled economic growth.

“They don’t think it will be tomorrow, it’s more likely on Thursday. But for sure it will be this week,” the person said, declining to be named as the time frame was not yet public.

Argentina had initially set the end of March as a deadline to reach a deal with international creditors, but the negotiations were complicated by the coronavirus outbreak that has sideswiped the economy and led to a nationwide lockdown.

The country’s President Alberto Fernández said in an interview over the weekend that an offer to holders of Argentine debt was coming soon, but would have to be manageable for the country, South America’s no. 2 economy.

The delay reaching an agreement with bondholders has stoked risks Argentina may default on its debts. Last week, the country pushed back around $10 billion of payments on dollar debt issued under local law until the end of the year. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)