UPDATE 1-Buenos Aires province extends 2021 bondholder deadline amid race for consent

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires province has extended until midday on Tuesday (1500 GMT) a deadline for holders of a 2021 bond to agree to a delay of a $250 million capital payment originally due on Jan. 26, the province said as it races to get a last-minute green light.

The province has repeatedly pushed back the deadline as it struggles to get the support of holders of 75% of the debt that it needs to move ahead with its proposal and avoid entering a technical default, which could happen later this week.

On Monday, the provincial government offered to make an up-front $75 million capital payment on the bond, a last-gasp move to encourage holders of the debt to accept its proposal to delay the rest of the payment until May 1.

It gave creditors until 6 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday to consent to the amended plan, a deadline which has now passed.

Buenos Aires, Argentina’s most populous province, faces slipping into default if it cannot strike a deal with bondholders or does not make the full $250 million payment before a 10-day grace period expires on Wednesday.

The province, which is struggling to service its debts amid a wider economic malaise, is seen as a litmus test for larger negotiations to restructure around $100 billion of sovereign payments facing new Peronist President Alberto Fernandez. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan, editing by Larry King)