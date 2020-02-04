UPDATE 2-Buenos Aires province pushes last-minute deadline on 2021 bond to win over holdouts

(Adds comments, background on federal government debt swap auction)

By Adam Jourdan and Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Buenos Aires province extended to midday Tuesday (1500 GMT) a deadline for holders of a 2021 bond to agree to delay a $250-million payment originally due on Jan. 26, as it raced to win over holdouts for a last-minute deal.

The province has repeatedly pushed back the deadline as it struggles to get the support of holders of 75% of the debt that it needs to move ahead with its proposal and avoid entering a technical default, which could happen later this week.

On Monday, the provincial government offered to make an up-front $75 million capital payment on the bond, a conciliatory move to encourage holders of the debt to accept its proposal to delay the rest of the payment until May 1.

It gave creditors until 6 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Tuesday to consent to the amended plan, a deadline that has now passed - underscoring that while some bondholders have said they would accept the new proposal, other key ones are holding out.

Buenos Aires, Argentina’s most populous province, faces slipping into default if it cannot strike a deal with bondholders or does not make the full $250 million payment before a 10-day grace period expires on Wednesday.

The province, which is struggling to service its debts amid a wider economic malaise, is seen as a litmus test for larger negotiations to restructure around $100 billion of sovereign payments facing new Peronist President Alberto Fernandez.

Some analysts, undeterred by the extensions, were confident the province would achieve a deal with bondholders to avoid a default, which would set a positive tone for the wider renegotiation of sovereign debt.

“We’re of the opinion that the Argentine government wants to avoid litigation during its debt restructuring process, so I’d think Buenos Aires is more likely to reach a deal than default,” said Carlos de Sousa, a senior economist at Oxford Economics.

“Yet, we can’t fully rule out that governor (Axel) Kicillof may want to play hardball,” he said, referring to the new provincial chief, a heterodox economist who has clashed with bondholders in the past.

A spokesman for Buenos Aires declined to comment on the province’s next steps if it does not garner enough support for the payment extension.

Argentina’s economy ministry will hold an important debt swap auction later on Tuesday, hoping to exchange dual currency bonds maturing on Feb. 13 and delay in part an expected payment of over $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Cassandra Garrison, editing by Larry King and Bernadette Baum)