BUENOS AIRES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Argentina registered a primary fiscal deficit, which does not include interest on debt, of 208.766 billion pesos ($3.475 billion), equivalent to -0.96% of gross domestic product, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Argentina ran a primary fiscal deficit of about 120.147 billion pesos in December, the ministry said. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)