Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Argentina economic activity fell 2.2% in December, stats body says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity fell 2.2% in the last month of 2020, better than the average 2.6% fall analysts had forecast, while activity was down 10% for the full year.

Argentina’s economy, in recession since 2018, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lengthy lockdown in the country to rein in cases, though there have been signs of a revival in recent months as restrictions have been eased.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up