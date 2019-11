BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity fell 2.1% year-on-year in September, the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said on Tuesday, in line with forecasts.

A Reuters poll of analysts had estimated an average contraction of 2.2% year-on-year as the country navigates through a serious economic crisis with a tepid economy and stubbornly high inflation. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)