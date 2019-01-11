Argentina cenbank buys $40 mln after opens outside trading band

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank bought $40 million in the foreign exchange market on Friday after its peso currency opened outside the limits of a trading band.

The central bank bought the $40 million at an average price of 37.099 pesos per dollar. The peso opened on Friday at 37.35 per dollar, stronger than the central bank’s trading limit of 37.379, promoting its intervention through purchasing dollars. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)