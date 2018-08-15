FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 15, 2018 / 6:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina central bank sells $781 million in three reserve auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it sold $230 million in an auction of reserves just before the market closed on Wednesday, bringing the total amount sold in three separate auctions on the day to $781 million as the peso currency touched a record low.

In the third auction, the bank sold reserves at an average exchange rate of 29.9567 pesos per U.S. dollar. In the spot market, the currency closed the trading session down 0.4 percent at 30 per U.S. dollar after earlier touching a record low 30.5 per dollar. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.