Argentina central bank sells $781 million in three reserve auctions

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it sold $230 million in an auction of reserves just before the market closed on Wednesday, bringing the total amount sold in three separate auctions on the day to $781 million as the peso currency touched a record low.

In the third auction, the bank sold reserves at an average exchange rate of 29.9567 pesos per U.S. dollar. In the spot market, the currency closed the trading session down 0.4 percent at 30 per U.S. dollar after earlier touching a record low 30.5 per dollar. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)