UPDATE 1-Argentine central bank to buy $20 mln after peso touches trading band floor

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Thursday it will buy $20 million after the peso currency touched the floor of a trading band.

The peso dipped to 37.355 per U.S. dollar earlier on Thursday, according to traders, which opened the door for the monetary authority to buy dollars in the foreign exchange market.

Under a $56.3 billion standby financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Argentina had a trading band for the peso between 37.355 to 48.342. The currency has been at the center of emerging market volatility since last year.