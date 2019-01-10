UPDATE 2-Argentine central bank to buy $20 mln after peso hits trading band floor

(Updates to add quote from trader, background on last time cenbank bought dollars)

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said on Thursday it will buy $20 million after the peso currency touched the floor of a trading band.

The peso dipped to 37.355 per U.S. dollar earlier on Thursday, according to traders, which opened the door for the monetary authority to buy dollars in the foreign exchange market.

Under a $56.3 billion standby financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Argentina had a trading band for the peso between 37.355 to 48.342. The currency has been shaken amid emerging market volatility since last year.

“After the official auction, the peso strengthened, well above the lower limit of the no-intervention zone of the central bank,” said Gustavo Quintana, a trader at local brokerage PR Corredores de Cambio.

The last time the central bank bought dollars in the foreign exchange market was in June 2017.