BUENOS AIRES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $815 million in dollar-denominated 182-day treasury notes on Wednesday, with an annual interest rate of 5.5 percent, the treasury ministry announced.

The notes, which will expire on April 26, are used to hedge exposure to the peso currency, which has lost about half its value this year. (Reporting by Jorge Otaolo, writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Tom Brown)