Financials
April 1, 2020 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina to continue talks with creditors after missing deadline - economy minister

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 31 (Reuters) - Argentina will will continue talks this week and next with creditors over restructuring its $83 billion in foreign debt, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said at a press conference on Tuesday, after missing the March 31 deadline it had set previously.

The South American country is racing to revamp its foreign currency debt and avoid a default that would put its access to global markets at risk just as the coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the region.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below