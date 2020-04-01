UPDATE 1-Argentina to continue talks with creditors after missing deadline -economy minister

(Adds details on restructuring plans from economy minister, context)

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, March 31 (Reuters) - Argentina will continue talks this week and next with creditors over restructuring its $83 billion in foreign debt, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said at a press conference on Tuesday, after Argentina missed the March 31 deadline it had set previously.

The South American country is racing to revamp its foreign currency debt and avoid a default that would put its access to global markets at risk just as the coronavirus outbreak is sweeping through the region.

Argentine negotiators were working as quickly as possible to ship a fresh offer to its creditors, but the pandemic had stalled the setting of a new, firm date, Guzman said.

The center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez said it was evaluating “multiple combinations of variables” to ensure any new deal was sustainable. That includes delaying maturities, “substantial” reduction in coupons and potential cuts to principal values, according to a statement from the ministry.

Argentina was considering including instruments with coupon payments tied to economic performance in its latest offer, Guzman said.

Reuters reported on Monday that Argentina was set to lay out “guideposts” about its debt restructuring, though was not yet ready to unveil a concrete proposal.

Guzman laid out an economic road map earlier this month, a key step in debt talks after creditors clamored for more detailed information about the country’s plans as both sides look to strike a restructuring. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Dave Sherwood and Nicolas Musculin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Leslie Adler)