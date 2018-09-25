FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina minister says IMF deal should be announced on Wednesday

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund was finalizing its revision of a lending agreement with the South American country and it should be able to announce a deal on Wednesday.

“The fund is finishing its review,” Dujovne told reporters in New York, where he is attending the U.N. General Assembly with President Mauricio Macri. “We should be able to announce it” on Wednesday. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi Writing by Daniel Flynn)

