September 4, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Argentina's Dujovne hopes for IMF vote on new funding this month

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s finance minister said on Tuesday that he hopes the International Monetary Fund’s board will vote in the second half of September on a deal giving the country more financial support as it seeks to ease investors’ fears.

Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne told reporters after meeting with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde that he was working with the Fund to revise and improve the stand-by arrangement that was put in place in June. “We are trying to get it voted on by the Board ... in the second half of September,” Dujovne said of the revisions. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

