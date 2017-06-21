Argentina economy grows in first quarter - Indec

BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier and 1.1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016, the government's Indec statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Indec revised data for the fourth quarter of last year, when Argentina emerged from recession, to 0.7 percent from the third quarter rather than 0.5 percent. It also revised fourth quarter 2016 versus fourth quarter 2015 contraction to -1.9 percent from -2.1 percent previously. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)