September 20, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

IMF says "important progress" made on Argentina financing arrangements

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund staff and Argentine authorities in the past week have made “important progress” towards new financing arrangements and stronger economic policies that could be considered soon by the IMF’s board, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.

“What I can tell you is that important progress is being made towards strengthening Argentina’s economic policy plans supported by the IMF standby arrangement,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular IMF news briefing. “We are working very hard to conclude these staff level talks in short order.” (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

