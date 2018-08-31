FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 31, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF says working with Argentina to strengthen Fund-supported program

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it was working closely with Argentine authorities to strengthen the country’s IMF-supported economic program, expressing confidence Argentina would overcome its present difficulties.

“As the (IMF) managing director stressed, Argentina has the full support of the Fund and we are confident that the strong commitment and determination of the Argentine authorities will help the country overcome the current difficulties,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.

Rice added that IMF chief Christine Lagarde, Fund staff and Argentine Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne and his team would meet on Tuesday for talks. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.