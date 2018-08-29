IMF to work with Argentina to strengthen lending program -Lagarde

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will work with Argentina to strengthen its IMF financial program after an unexpected worsening of market conditions and will look to quickly conclude talks with the Argentinian authorities, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

“In consideration of the more adverse international market conditions, which had not been fully anticipated in the original program with Argentina, the authorities will be working to revise the government’s economic plan,” Lagarde said after a phone call with Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri.

“I have instructed IMF staff to work with the Argentine authorities to strengthen the Fund-supported arrangement and to reexamine the phasing of the financial program,” she said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chris Reese)