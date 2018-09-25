IMF's Lagarde says nearing 'finish line' on revised Argentina deal

Sept 25 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Twitter on Tuesday that she had a “good meeting” with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and was close to finishing the revision of an IMF-backed lending program.

“We are close to the finish line in terms of reaching a revised staff-level agreement between Argentina and the IMF, which will be subject to approval of our Executive Board,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lagarde and Macri are in New York this week at the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Anthony Esposito)