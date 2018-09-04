FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 4, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Too early to say when Argentina, IMF talks will conclude - IMF spokesman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - It is too early to talk about details or timelines on a revamped IMF program for Argentina, a fund spokesman said on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde and Argentina’s Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne.

The spokesman, speaking outside the IMF’s headquarters in Washington, said the meeting between Lagarde and Dujovne would be at 5 p.m. U.S. eastern time (2100 GMT). (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Writing by Lesley Wroughton Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.