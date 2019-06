BUENOS AIRES, June 21 (Reuters) - Argentina ran a primary fiscal surplus of 25.97 billion pesos (around $600 million) in May, the country’s Treasury Ministry said on Friday.

The country had run a primary fiscal surplus of 499 million pesos a month earlier in April and had a first-quarter surplus of 10.347 billion pesos. ($1 = 43.2520 Argentine pesos)