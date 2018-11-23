Argentina says Sept economic activity shrank 5.8 pct yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity shrank 5.8 percent in September versus the same month last year, official statistics agency Indec said on Friday, marking the sixth straight month of declines as the country grapples with recession and high inflation.

Economic activity was 1.9 percent lower in September than the previous month, the data showed. Economists predict Argentina's economy will continue to be in recession through the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest central bank poll of analysts.