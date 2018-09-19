Argentina's primary deficit $408.1 mln in August -economy ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina had a $408.1 million primary fiscal deficit and a $572.1 million financial deficit in August, the country’s economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

Argentina revised its primary deficit targets earlier this month, aiming for a primary budget balance of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year, and fiscal balance in 2019. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)