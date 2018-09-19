FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 19, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina's primary deficit $408.1 mln in August -economy ministry

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina had a $408.1 million primary fiscal deficit and a $572.1 million financial deficit in August, the country’s economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

Argentina revised its primary deficit targets earlier this month, aiming for a primary budget balance of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year, and fiscal balance in 2019. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.