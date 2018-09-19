UPDATE 2-Argentina says primary fiscal deficit shrank 58 pct in August

(Adds peso and central bank reserve data)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 10.35 billion pesos($408 million) in August, down 58 percent from the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Separately, the central bank intervened to support the beleaguered peso. The currency closed 1.09 percent stronger at 39.37 to the U.S. dollar after monetary policymakers sold dollars in the foreign exchange market, traders said. The peso has lost more than 52 percent of its value so far this year amid concerns about the government’s ability to meet its debt obligations.

Those concerns have spurred the government to renew its effort to erase the primary deficit, which has contracted 31.7 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, the ministry’s statement said.

The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

In the government’s 2019 budget, released on Monday, Argentina said it had a primary deficit target of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product for 2018, and is aiming for primary fiscal equilibrium next year.

“In terms of gross domestic product, the accumulated primary deficit through August was 0.9 percent, or half of that observed in the same 2017 period,” the statement said.

The economy ministry also said Argentina’s financial deficit was 14.5 billion pesos ($572 million) in August.

The central bank has spent more than $15.6 billion this year as it intervened to bolster the currency, according to official data.