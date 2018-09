BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy contracted 2.7 percent in July compared with the same month last year, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, the fourth straight month of year on year declines in the recession-hit economy.

Economic activity in July increased 1.4 percent when compared to the previous month, Indec said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)