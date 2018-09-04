FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Progress made toward strengthening Argentina program -IMF's Lagarde

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that she and Argentina’s Finance Minister made progress towards strengthening the IMF-backed program for Argentina in the face of market volatility.

“Our discussions will now continue at a technical level and, as stated before, our common objective is to reach a rapid conclusion to present a proposal to the IMF Executive Board,” Lagarde said after meeting with Argentine Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne and central bank deputy governor Gustavo Cañonero. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)

