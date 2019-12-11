Bonds News
December 11, 2019 / 10:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentine economy minister Guzman says looking to escape 'virtual default'

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday that the country’s economic situation was one of “extreme fragility” and that the new government needed to resolve a situation of “virtual default” and revive growth to avoid tougher economic adjustments.

Guzman, in his first news conference since taking office on Tuesday, said that the country wanted to maintain a good relationship with creditors, but he said a current agreement with the International Monetary Fund was not working. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Cassandra Garrisson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below