BUENOS AIRES, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank on Wednesday had auctioned a total of $198 million to stabilize the peso, traders said, amid a sharp sell-off in the local currency after a shock primary election result.

The central bank sold $100 million in two initial auctions, and then $98 million in dollar sales later on Wednesday. It is unclear whether there will be more sales later in the day. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)