September 4, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentine peso opens 2 pct weaker on doubts about govt plan

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 2.05 percent weaker on Tuesday at 39 per dollar on doubts that President Mauricio Macri’s center-right government would be able to meet ambitious new fiscal targets, traders said.

Macri’s government announced on Monday that it would eliminate Argentina’s primary fiscal deficit next year, a year earlier than previously planned, as it seeks to accelerate disbursements from a $50 billion IMF loan deal. Argentine officials were in Washington to hold talks with the IMF on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Daniel Flynn)

