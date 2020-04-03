Moody's downgrades Argentina, warns of 'significant' creditor losses

April 3 (Reuters) - Moody´s Investors Service downgraded Argentina on Friday and changed its outlook to negative after the global coronavirus pandemic disrupted the country’s tense debt restructuring talks with creditors, increasing risks the country could slip into default.

The ratings agency cut Argentina`s foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to CA from CAA2 and said it was “likely” holders of Argentina’s sovereign debt would incur “substantial losses.”

The restructuring process coupled with the economic shock of the pandemic “compounds the funding stress that forces the government to reduce its upcoming debt payments obligations in the coming years,” Moody’s said.

Argentina’s newly minted Peronist government has said it cannot keep serving its debts without revamping almost $70 billion in overseas bonds and nearly $45 billion (36.46 billion pounds) owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to push back repayments.

But government plans to make a fresh proposal to creditors in mid-March, and strike an agreement by the end of the month, were disrupted by the global coronavirus crisis.

Analysts told Reuters the delays could have a ripple effect as payments come due. Argentina faces around $22 billion in foreign currency payments this year on bonds, bills and loans including to the IMF. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Tom Brown)