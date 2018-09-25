FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Argentina names Sandleris as new central bank chief - statement

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argentina named Economic Policy Secretary Guido Sandleris as the new head of the central bank on Tuesday after Luis Caputo resigned, citing personal reasons, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

Sandleris, who holds a doctorate in economics from Columbia University, is a close ally and the deputy to Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne. Argentine media had reported growing tensions between Dujovne and Caputo in recent weeks. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin Editing by Daniel Flynn and Rosalba O’Brien)

