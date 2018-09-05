FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Argentina not in talks with U.S. Treasury - Economy Minister spokesman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina is not negotiating a credit line with the United States, a spokesman for Argentine Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday, contradicting a local media report that talks for a $5 billion to $10 billion credit line were underway.

Dujovne, in Washington for talks with the International Monetary Fund over changes to its $50 billion aid package, will hold a press conference at the IMF on Wednesday afternoon at 15:15 EDT (1915 GMT), the spokesman said.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

