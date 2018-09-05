FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina negotiating $5 bln-$10 bln credit line with U.S. -report

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina is negotiating a credit line for between $5 billion and $10 billion with the United States, local media outlet Infobae reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Argentina’s Treasury Ministry had no immediate comment.

The Infobae report, which Reuters could not immediately confirm, came as Argentine government officials in Washington continued talks with the IMF for a second day in hopes of speeding up a $50 billion standby loan to shore up credibility in Argentina’s ability to pay its debt.

The peso currency stopped its slide against the U.S. dollar as markets waited for clarity on whether it would disburse the funds early. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

