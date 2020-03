BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s bond risk spread rose 377 basis points on Monday to 2,804 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper, its widest level since 2005, according to the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus.

The country’s Merval stock index meanwhile plunged more than 13%, pressured by a global markets downturn caused in part by the outbreak and fast spread of coronavirus.