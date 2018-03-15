Argentina can beat fiscal deficit target this year - minister

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina is on track to beat its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product this year, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said at a conference on Thursday.

The country posted a primary fiscal deficit of 3.9 percent of GDP in 2017, below its 4.2 percent goal. Dujovne said beating the target again would allow for a lower total financial deficit as interest payments would also not grow as much as last year. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Bernadette Baum)