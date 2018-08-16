FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Argentina central bank hikes reserve requirements on biggest banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank hiked reserve requirements by three percentage points for the country’s largest banks, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Those banks must now keep 31 percent of their peso deposits in reserves, up from 28 percent previously, according to a central bank spokesman. The move would absorb about 60 billion pesos ($2.01 billion) in liquidity from the market, according to the statement. ($1 = 29.85 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

