BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - The lower house of Argentina’s Congress swiftly passed on Wednesday the government’s capital markets reform bill, the finance ministry said on Twitter.

The bill, which was already passed by the Senate, is considered key for Argentina to join the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index. Argentina is currently classified a frontier market. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)