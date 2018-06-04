FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Argentina inflation rising, growth outlook lower -analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Analysts surveyed by Argentina’s central bank raised their median view of full-year 2018 inflation to 27.1 percent in May from 22 percent a month earlier and lowered their economic growth outlook to 1.3 percent from 2.5 percent, a poll showed on Monday.

The poll of 52 analysts surveyed from May 29-31 came after investors dumped Argentine assets in May, weakening the peso by more than 17 percent in the month and causing the central bank to hike interest rates to 40 percent.

The analysts expect rates to stay at 40 percent, the highest in the world, until July and gradually fall to 30 percent by year-end.

They also predicted that Argentina’s currency, the peso , currently trading around 25 per dollar, would end the year at 27.4 per dollar. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)

