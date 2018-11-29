Argentina issues $3.2 billion in bonds backed in pesos and dollars

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina issued two rounds of bonds on Thursday worth about $3.2 billion, the government said.

A round of notes known as “National Bonds of Argentina 2020” for up to $2.3 billion were issued today and will expire in 18 months, the government said in an official notice. The bonds have an average annual interest rate of 8 percent.

Argentina also issued a round of four-year peso-denominated treasury bonds for a total of 36,500 million pesos (about $949 million). Those bonds will pay 8.5 percent, plus the official “CER” inflation reference rate.