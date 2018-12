BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $850 million in dollar-denominated 196-day treasury notes on Wednesday, with an annual interest rate of 4.75 percent, the Treasury Ministry announced.

The bonds, known as “Letes,” will mature in June 2019. They are used to take pressure off the exchange rate in times of recession and high inflation. (Reporting by Jorge Otaolo writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Leslie Adler)