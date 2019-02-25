Argentina issues bonds totaling $1.125 bln -finance ministry

SANTIAGO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Argentina has issued three different bonds for a total of 43.959 billion pesos ($1.125 bln dollars), the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The government issued 35.000 billion pesos in 71-day Lecap notes, 3.787 billion pesos in 365-day Lecap notes and 5.172 billion pesos in 183-day inflation-adjustable Lecer notes.

The Treasury reported that it received 2,207 purchase orders and that offers totaled 46.392 billion pesos. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Dan Grebler)