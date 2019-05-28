Argentina issues bonds totaling $1.304 bln - econ ministry

SANTIAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentina has issued three treasury bonds for a total of 58.258 billion pesos ($1.304 bln dollars), the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The government issued 45.287 billion pesos in Lecap notes due on Aug. 30, 2019, 10.462 billion pesos in Lecap notes due on Feb. 28, 2020 and 2.509 billion pesos in inflation-adjustable Lecer notes due on Aug. 30, 2019.

The Treasury reported that it received 3,182 purchase orders. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)