Argentina on track to meet 2018 fiscal target - minister

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina is on track to meet its fiscal target this year and will decide at the end of the year whether to turn in an even lower deficit, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday.

“We have a target of a primary deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP. We are totally convinced that we will achieve the target and we will achieve the target without using any of the adjusters allowed in the IMF programme,” Dujovne said.

“Whether we surpass or not that target has to be seen, it is a decision that we will take at the end of the year,” he told journalists in Paris after presenting plans to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)