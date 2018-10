BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso opened 1.34 percent weaker at 38.20 per dollar on Thursday, driven down by higher U.S. interest rates that attracted capital from riskier emerging markets, local traders said.

The Argentine currency had gained 9.58 percent in the previous three days, under a freshly renegotiated International Monetary Fund standby deal that calls for tough fiscal measures. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein)