FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 5, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentina peso stable as market holds its breath on regional developments

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso remained relatively stable at the open on Friday, slipping just 0.13 percent to 38.45 per dollar as emerging market investors shifted attention to other currencies and political developments in the region, traders said.

The Argentine peso has gained 7.41 percent overall this week, bolstered by high-interest short-term debt issuance by the Central Bank at rates surpassing 70 percent, which have mopped up liquidity in the South American country’s volatile currency market. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, Writing by Scott Squires Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.