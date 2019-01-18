Argentina reports 2018 primary fiscal deficit of 2.4 pct of GDP

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina registered a primary fiscal deficit, which excludes debt payments, of 338.987 billion pesos ($8.992 billion) for 2018, equivalent to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, Argentine Economy Minister Nicholas Dujovne said on Friday.

The country surpassed the annual target agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was a fiscal deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)